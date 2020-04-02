Local coronavirus update — April 2

The coronavirus pandemic has created a great deal of rapidly-changing news created by governments, schools, businesses and nonprofits that serve the southern Denton County area. In case you missed any of our news stories from earlier in the day, here are the most important coronavirus news items from southern Denton County on Thursday, April 2, with links for more information.

A fifth Denton County resident died of complications from the novel coronavirus. Click here for more.

Denton County Public Health reported 23 more residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 254. Click here for more.

The Denton County Rotary Clubs are asking the community for donations to support residents who lost their income because of the pandemic. Click here for more.

The town of Northlake closed its Town Hall to the public until further notice. Click here for more.

