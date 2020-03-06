Town issues permits for three River Walk restaurants

The town of Flower Mound has issued finish-out permits for three restaurants on Restaurant Row in the River Walk at Central Park development.

Tillman’s, Scout and Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge have all been issued the permits as they get closer to being ready to open up for business, according to a news release from the town.

Tillman’s will offer a modern spin on comfort food and Texas tradition in Building 1 on Restaurant Row. No opening date has been announced.

Scout will be a dining, drinking and adult gaming hub in Building 2, and it is expected to open this summer. The Dallas location of Scout, located in the Statler Hotel, features pool tables, bowling lanes and live music, but details haven’t been released about what amenities will be offered in the Flower Mound location.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is also slated to open on the banks of the canal this year. It will feature a variety of Tex-Mex dishes with authentic ingredients and healthier options.

The River Walk’s five proposed restaurants will range in size from 1,600- to 8,200-square-feet, with a total combined seating capacity of approximately 900 people.

Outside Restaurant Row, the town also issued finish-out permits for River Walk Dental, 4271 Esplanade Place, and Mac&Z Playhouse and Cafe, 4281 Esplanade Place.

The River Walk Chapel and meeting hall are expected to open this spring.