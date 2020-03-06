LISD responds to questions about coronavirus

The Lewisville ISD responded Friday to questions and concerns about COVID-19, commonly referred to as the coronavirus.

In a letter to LISD families and staff, the district wants “to assure you our district continues to work closely with local and federal health officials to monitor the developing situation surrounding COVID-19.”

Every campus has a registered nurse. Custodial staff will continue to disinfect each campus every day with hospital-grade products, and, if necessary, they will use advanced cleaning methods. The district will also closely monitor absence rates, the letter said.

“Please know, LISD has plans and measures in place for communicable disease outbreaks and routinely employs action steps from the plans throughout the school year,” the letter said. “Campuses are reminding students to regularly wash their hands, and providing disinfecting wipes for classrooms. Parents can send wipes for use in classrooms if they wish to contribute to those efforts.”

The district also encouraged LISD families tasty informed about the coronavirus as they plan Spring Break travel.

As of Friday, there have not been any confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Denton County. Click here for more information about how the virus spreads and how people can avoid catching it.