Hwy 121 lane closures scheduled for this weekend

Several lane closures will again cause traffic problems this weekend on Hwy 121 south of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, northbound Hwy 121 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday north of DFW Airport, and all traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. The off-ramp to FM 2499 will also be closed, with traffic detoured to Bass Pro Drive.

Also, the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road at Bass Pro Drive will be fully closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. Traffic will be detoured to Enchanted Way.

Northbound Hwy 26 from Grapevine Mills Trail to FM 2499 will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday and from 8 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be detoured to Bass Pro Drive, then the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road to Sandy Lake Road.

Southbound Hwy 121 at Bass Pro Drive will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, and traffic will be detoured to the frontage road. The southbound FM 2499 off-ramp to southbound Hwy 121 will also be closed, with traffic detoured to eastbound I-635.

Several other partial and full lane closures are scheduled for the weekend in the area. For more information, click here.

The closures are often limited to the weekends, but another closure will begin Monday and run nightly for two weeks. Southbound FM 2499 from Grapevine Mills Boulevard to Hwy 121 will be closed each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Monday through March 23. Traffic will be detoured to the frontage road.