Cafe/playroom coming to Flower Mound

A North Texas woman is making a big career change to bring a new business concept to Flower Mound.

Hallie Mueller of Coppell said about a year-and-a-half ago, she wanted to leave the corporate world and her management consultant job to start her own business. She noticed when she took her young daughter, Mackenzie, to play areas that those places were “mostly catered to kids, while parents are just sitting on a bench.” From there, she developed her idea for an indoor play area for kids combined with a cafe and lounge area for adults.

“I’m not only catering this for the kids but the grownups as well,” Mueller said. “They need place to relax.”

Mac&Z (a play on Mackenzie’s name) will have an indoor playground focused on pretend play for kids from 6 months to 8 years old. The other side of the building will have a lounge area and coffee shop serving gourmet specialty coffee, breakfast food, baked goods and snacks. There will also be two rooms to be reserved for private events, birthday parties and classes.

Mueller said there will be a glass wall between the kids’ playroom, and parents will be able to easily keep an eye on their kids while they’re in there. Admission will be $10 for children and free for adults, and monthly and annual passes will be available.

Mueller said she’s planning for a soft opening in May and a grand opening in June. The new business will be located near FM 2499, just south of Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital, at 4281 Esplanade Place. Click here for more information.