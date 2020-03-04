Highland Village’s Water Well being repaired

The Highland City Council approved last week a resolution authorizing a contract with Weisinger Incorporated for the repair of the FM 407 Water Well.

The well, which produced 1,000 gallons per minute at full capacity, was taken out of service in July 2019 and it was determined to have reached its useful life, according to a news release from the city of Highland Village. In January, staff presented three options for repairing or replacing the well, and council directed staff to move forward with the plan to repair the well, even though it will only be able to yield about 600 GPM after the repair.

Weisinger Inc. gave the lowest repair quote of $166,985, according to the city, and the city council approved the contract. Work began this week, and the well is expected to be ready for service by the end of May.