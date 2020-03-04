Lantana community center to open this month

Lantana’s newest amenity will open its doors to residents this month.

The 4,800-square-foot Lantana Community Event Center, at the north end of Lantana Trail, will serve as a much-needed gathering space for both indoor and outdoor events.

It features a large activity room that can be divided into two event spaces, and a catering kitchen.

Outside, there are patios, two lawn areas with benches, a bocce ball court, Japanese garden and a monarch butterfly waystation. A splash pad will open this summer.

Aside from a large, flexible space for HOA events, residents will have the opportunity to reserve the building for personal use.

Mark Norton, general manager of the Lantana Community Association, said that the center can host such events as father/daughter dances, comedy shows, wine tastings, acoustic music, sport-watching parties, Mardi Gras balls, wedding receptions, family reunions and kids’ camps, to name a few.

Norton estimated that the center could accommodate up to 225 people for a seated event.

“This building will generate some really nice revenue for the community,” said Norton. “We can invest it into other projects to enhance Lantana.”

A few upcoming HOA events include a casino night, magic show and 80’s-themed murder mystery dinner. Classes for adults aged 50 and older will also be offered at the center through the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNT.

“The skies are the limit with a facility like this,” said Norton. “This really puts Lantana on par with any new communities being built out there.”

Lantana residents are invited to tour the facility at a grand opening celebration on Monday, March 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 940-728-1660.