Northlake to add stoplight at FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs

The Northlake Town Council voted last week to make improvements, including a long-awaited stoplight, to the intersection of FM 407 and Cleveland-Gibbs Road.

The Texas Department of Transportation conducted a traffic study of the intersection last year, and because of the high traffic and high demand from local residents, the town decided to add a stoplight as well as new left-turn lanes on 407, according to a news release from the town. Town Administrator Drew Corn said there is a pressing need for a traffic light, even before TxDOT expands FM 407 in the future.