‘Coffee, Donuts and Dogs’ event to be held Saturday near Argyle

A new local animal shelter facility will host a “Coffee, Donuts and Dogs” event on Saturday in honor of three state representatives who support animal welfare.

The Tea sHumane Legislation Network will host the event at 10 a.m. Saturday at the new Humane Tomorrow facility, 1961 East Hickory Hill Road near Argyle. The event will honor Reps. Jeff Leach, Tan Parker and Matt Shaheen “and all they have done to support our mission, and to discuss ways to get involved that matter for Texas animals,” said a news release from the Texas Humane Legislation Network.

The community is invited to attend the event, where they can discuss how to become an advocate in their community for Texas animals and what THLN does at the local and state levels.

Humane Tomorrow’s Glenn and Shirley Hulcher Community Center for Animals opened last month. The new facility can handle up to 100 animals, but it is also a center for pet rehabilitation and education. The organization aims to solve fundamental issues with standard animal shelters that are dealing with overpopulation