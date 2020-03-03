Early Tuesday evening, the Denton County Elections Office has released unofficial early voting results from the Primary elections.

As of 7:22 p.m., only unofficial early voting results are being reported in Denton County, and no results are available from Tarrant County.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote in the Primary, the top two finishers in the race will face off in the Primary runoff election on May 26.

Here are the unofficial early voting results, as of 7:22 p.m.:

U.S. Representative District 26

Michael Burgess – R, incumbent: 25,499 votes, 74.31%

Michael Armstrong — R: 2,348 votes, 6.84%

Jason Mrochek — R: 2,491 votes, 7.26%

Jack Wyman — R: 3,977 votes, 11.59%

Neil Durrance — D: 4,183 votes, 17.13%

Carol Iannuzzi — D: 13,070 votes, 53.52%

Mat Pruneda — D: 7,166 votes, 29.35%

Texas Senator District 12

Jane Nelson — R, incumbent: As the only Republican candidate, Nelson will face the winner of the Democratic Primary in November.

Randy Daniels — D: 8,493 votes, 39.76%

Shadi Zitoon — D: 12,868 votes, 60.24%

Texas Representative District 65

Nancy Cline — R: 2,862 votes, 41.45%

Kronda Thimesch — R: 4,042 votes, 58.55%

Michelle Beckley – D, incumbent: 4,563 votes, 68.3%

Paige Dixon — D: 2,118 votes, 31.7%

District Judge, 431st Judicial District

Cannon Cain — R: 2,940 votes, 8.63%

Jim Johnson — R: 14,551 votes, 42.69%

Derbha Jones — R: 8,957 votes, 26.28%

George Mitcham — R: 7,638 votes, 22.41%

Diana Weitzel — D: As the only Democratic candidate, Weitzel will face the winner of the Republican Primary in November.

Denton County Sheriff

Tracy Murphree — R, incumbent: 23,590 votes, 65.16%

Dugan Broomfield — R: 4,093 votes, 11.31%

Bryan Wilkinson — R: 8,522 votes, 23.54%

Denton County Constable, Precinct 3

Dan Rochelle — R: 2,364 votes, 58.33%

Jeri Rodriguez — R: 1,689 votes, 41.67%

Denton County Constable, Precinct 4

Danny Fletcher — R: 5,319 votes, 65.56%

Timothy Wayne Burch — R: 2,794 votes, 34.44%