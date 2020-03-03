Natural gas ‘controlled flaring’ to be conducted Wednesday

Atmos Energy crews and contractors will oversee a controlled flaring of natural gas on Wednesday morning in Lewisville. The flaring process will cause a large, controlled flame that may be visible for residents around southern Denton County.

The controlled flaring is scheduled to last from about 7:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of FM 407 and Summit Avenue, according to a public notice from Atmos.

The flaring process allows the company to work on a section of natural gas pipeline as part of routine maintenance operations, according to Atmos. It safely removes natural gas from a limited section of pipeline and can cause a moderate amount of noise. Employees will be onsite with fire extinguishes and protective equipment.

Area police and fire departments, dispatchers and local officials have been advised of the flaring.