Northlake recognizes residents for AED donations

The donations followed a recent grant of $10,000 from CoServ that provided the Northlake Police Department and the Argyle Fire District, the town’s fire and emergency medical service provider, with new AEDs for all emergency vehicles, according to a news release from the town of Northlake. The department purchased four AEDs through the grant.

“I am proud to serve a community that invests and supports their first responders,” Crawford said. “ The donations by community members, in addition to the grant, will provide life saving measures for anyone who lives, works or passes through our community.” The 10 total AEDs will allow the department to equip each patrol vehicle with life-saving technology, according to the town. Moving forward, the department plans to work with the Argyle Fire District to train each officer and eventually all town staff to operate an AED and perform CPR in an emergency situation. “Every second counts in an emergency situation,” Crawford said. “Police officers are often on scene several minutes before Fire and EMS. As officers arrive, they can begin using the equipment and training they have received to increase the chances of survival during a medical emergency.”