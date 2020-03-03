Home
Southern Denton County Local News

Northlake recognizes residents for AED donations

Posted by
Date:
Leave a comment
Post Ad – Top
Pictured left to right: Craig Wilkinson of Office Equity Solutions, Andrew Pieper of Hillwood Communities – Pecan Square, Patrick Cowden of Hillwood Communities – Harvest, Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford, Jason Wight of Newland Communities – Canyon Falls, Tim Wright of the North Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, Northlake Mayor David Rettig
Not pictured: Terry King of Lamar National Bank. Photo courtesy of the town of Northlake

Last week, the Northlake Town Council recognized six community members for their donation of six new automated external defibrillators to the Northlake Police Department.

Northlake Mayor David Rettig and Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford recognized Tim Wright of the North Ridge Estates Homeowners Association, Jason Wight of Newland Communities (Canyon Falls), Patrick Cowden of Hillwood Communities (Harvest), Andrew Pieper of Hillwood Communities (Pecan Square), Terry King of Lamar National Bank and Craig Wilkinson of Office Equity Solutions for their contribution of the life-saving devices.

“We are very grateful to our community partners for their donations enabling this valuable public health service,” Rettig said.

The donations followed a recent grant of $10,000 from CoServ that provided the Northlake Police Department and the Argyle Fire District, the town’s fire and emergency medical service provider, with new AEDs for all emergency vehicles, according to a news release from the town of Northlake. The department purchased four AEDs through the grant.

“I am proud to serve a community that invests and supports their first responders,” Crawford said. “ The donations by community members, in addition to the grant, will provide life saving measures for anyone who lives, works or passes through our community.”

The 10 total AEDs will allow the department to equip each patrol vehicle with life-saving technology, according to the town. Moving forward, the department plans to work with the Argyle Fire District to train each officer and eventually all town staff to operate an AED and perform CPR in an emergency situation.

“Every second counts in an emergency situation,” Crawford said. “Police officers are often on scene several minutes before Fire and EMS. As officers arrive, they can begin using the equipment and training they have received to increase the chances of survival during a medical emergency.”

Content Ad – (Bottom of Posts)

About The Author

Mark Smith

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related posts

Leave a Reply