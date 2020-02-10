Animal rescue group opens new facility near Argyle

Humane Tomorrow celebrated the grand opening of its new facility near Argyle over the weekend.

The Glenn and Shirley Hulcher Community Center for Animals is now open at 1961 East Hickory Hill Road, located east of Argyle in unincorporated Denton County. The new facility can handle up to 100 animals, but it is also a center for pet rehabilitation and education.

Co-founder Stacy Smith said last year that Humane Tomorrow aims to solve fundamental issues with standard animal shelters that are dealing with overpopulation.

The new facility was made possible by the Hulcher family, who donated $2 million for the purchase and landscaping of the property and construction of the first building. Plans are in place for another building, memorial garden, walking trails and more.

