Fundraiser, auction set up for Marcus coach with cancer

A GoFundMe online fundraiser and an online auction are currently raising money for Kerry Gabel, the head golf coach at Marcus High School.

Gabel was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer in September 2016. He felt fine until one day, as he was caddying for his daughter, Kamri, during a golf tournament, he had a sudden stabbing pain in his side that lasted about two days. Since then, Gabel has received many radiation treatments and had many surgeries, and he has been ap art of a lot of clinical trials.

Each year, the Lady Marauder Basketball Boosters Club looks for a specific cancer group or cause to support, particularly if it affects a family member of a player. Gabel’s younger daughter, Kyndle, is on the freshman team, and the club has organized both an auction and a fundraiser to help with Gabel’s medical expenses. The basketball team also recently held a Kidney Cancer Awareness Night in a fundraising effort for Gabel, who has inspired many as he continues to coach about 40 players on the golf teams. The Gabel family spend most of their day at the same place. Kerry’s wife, Jessica, is a special education teacher at Marcus and their daughters are students at the school.

“He’s very humble and upbeat about what’s happening,” said Jules Fredrick, president of the booster club. “He doesn’t want to be downtrodden and depressed about the situation.”

The booster club went to local businesses to request items to be donated for the auction, which ends Wednesday at 10 p.m. Items up for auction include salon services, basketball training, gift cards to many local businesses, signed items by Marcus varsity teams and lunch with the girls basketball coaches. As of Monday evening, $1,900 has been raised, and the goal is $10,000. Click here to see and bid on the auction items.

The GoFundMe, has raised nearly $5,000, has of Monday evening, with a goal of $6,000. Click here to donate to it.