Weir: Ryan Williams running for Denton County Commissioner

Well folks, we’re inching closer to the March 3rd primary, also known as “Super Tuesday.” There are many candidates throughout the county running for the Republican nomination. One of them is Ryan Williams, running for Denton County Commissioner in Precinct One. Mr. Williams’ opponent is incumbent Hugh Coleman, who is running for his 4th four-year term. Mr. Williams sat for an interview to explain why he’s running and what he will do for the county residents if elected. In addition, he sent the following short bio:

“Ryan Williams is a conservative Christian, family man, successful businessman, youth sports coach and law enforcement officer. Ryan was raised in Denton County and has spent most of his life here. Ryan is happily married to his wife Amber and they have a 14 year old son named Cole. They live in Sanger, Texas. Ryan learned to compete in sports as a child, and continued to play sports at a high level through high school and college. From the time Ryan was a child, he wanted to be a law enforcement officer, and began police ride-alongs at the age of 15.

“Ryan went to work as a sales rep in the medical industry out of college and quickly became the top ranked sales rep and eventually a sales manager. Ryan would go on to become CEO of Williams Surgical Specialties, which eventually became Priority One, and the company was one of the leading medical device and repair companies in the US. Ryan sold the company in 2017, and retired.

“Ryan has been a non-paid, reserve police officer for the last 18 years in Denton County, and very much enjoys serving the public. Ryan and his wife Amber love to be on their ranch with their assortment of almost 70 animals, and are active with their son’s sports. They are heavily involved in giving back to charity, and in 2019 started a 501C3 called Honoring Our Heroes of Denton County, which helps law enforcement officers and their families who have been injured or in need. Ryan is seeking to become a Full Time County Commissioner for Precinct 1, which covers a portion of Denton County.”

Ryan’s YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzzUrLqDm0c and his webpage: www.ryanwilliamsfordenton.com