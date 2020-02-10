Flower Mound now offering free green waste disposal

Flower Mound residents can now recycle green waste at no charge through Living Earth, an area green material recycler, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Residents can drop off up to five cubic yards per trip of clean brush, tree trimmings, leaves, and grass at the Flower Mound Living Earth location, 3901 Haynes Road. Residents must present a current Town of Flower Mound utility bill with a photo ID that matches the address on the bill when they check in to Living Earth front office in Roanoke.

A maximum of 10 cubic yards of green waste will be accepted per residence, per month. The waste must be packaged in 100 percent compostable bags, Kraft paper lawn or leaf bags, or transported in a reusable container, according to the town. Containers must be taken back by residents and cannot be left at the Living Earth facility.

All green waste delivered in petroleum-based, non-compostable plastic trash bags must be taken back by residents and cannot be left behind. Materials from commercial operators or landscape contractors will not be accepted. Residents will also be required to sign a log sheet to track participation.

Living Earth is open 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. For additional information about the program, visit the town website or contact Living Earth at 817-696-8003 or [email protected]