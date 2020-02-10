Naval Midshipman from Flower Mound, 21, dies

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 3rd Class (sophomore) Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, died Saturday while taking the semi-annual physical readiness test, according to the U.S. Naval Academy.

Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5 mile run portion of the PRT, according to a news release from the academy. Initial responders tried to resuscitate him before he was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased at 12:23 p.m. Circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

“My wife, Joanne, and I join the Brigade, staff and faculty in mourning the sudden and tragic loss of Midshipman Duke Carrillo,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.”

After completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, Rhode Island, Carrillo and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis for the Class of 2022’s Induction Day on June 28, 2018. Duke was a Quantitative Economics major and had earned a 4.0 last semester. He was a member of the 24th Company, an avid intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy’s Flight Training Squadron, VT-NA. He had served as a Naval Academy Summer Seminar squad leader this past summer, and had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

“Duke was an active member of 24th company; he was able to have a special and close relationship with each of his classmates and company mates,” said 24th Company Officer Lt. Sara Lewis. “I am honestly able to say he was friends with everyone and uplifted those around him. Due to his calm and loving personality, he will be especially missed in 24th company.”

Duke Carrillo is survived by his parents, Gerald and Jennifer, and his brothers Dylan and Jake, who are both Naval Academy midshipmen. Dylan is a youngster, or sophomore, in the Class of 2022, and Jake is a plebe, or freshman, in the Class of 2023.