River Walk chapel and meeting hall set to open this spring

Two much-anticipated amenities in Flower Mound’s The River Walk development will bloom this spring.

Riverwalk Chapel and Water Works Hall are set to open to the public soon, according to Courtney Morrow, director of Marketing for developer Centurion American.

The Chapel sits on its own island at the southern end of the canal and seats 190 people on its beautiful Chiavari crystal chairs– included with each event rental.

Guests can stroll the outdoor promenade to nearby Water Works Hall, a completely customizable event space with room for up to 250 guests. It has a complete onsite catering kitchen and private men’s and women’s lounges.

In addition, the first eatery on Restaurant Row is scheduled to open by early summer.

Scout is all about sharing, socializing and answering the “call of the wild” with its 8,100-square-foot dining, drinking and adult gaming hub.

It is billed as the perfect spot to share memories– and friendly competition– over a game of pool, a round of bowling, or a set of ping pong in its “camping,” outdoor environment.

The Dallas location of Scout, located in the Statler Hotel, opened in February 2018.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge is also slated to open on the banks of the canal this year.

The River Walk’s five proposed restaurants will range in size from 1,600- to 8,200-square-feet, with a total combined seating capacity of approximately 900 people

The River Walk property– located north of FM 1171, between FM 2499 and Morriss Road – was formerly owned by The Baptist Foundation of Texas.

In 2013, Farmers Branch-based Centurion American purchased the 158-acres and began the dredging operation to build a six-foot deep, 3,000-foot-long canal separating the development’s eastern residential area and its retail, hotel, restaurant and entertainment areas on the west side.