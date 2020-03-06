Flower Mound, railroad provide update on Hwy 377 traffic signal

This week, the town of Flower Mound and Union Pacific Railroad provided an update about the future installation of a traffic signal at Hwy 377 and Canyon Falls Drive.

In 2017, the town of Flower Mound heard from Denton County that there was an immediate need for the traffic signal “so a decision was made to move forward with installation despite UPRR (Union Pacific Railroad) being complete with their review,” according to the town website. Construction on the traffic signal began in late 2018, and signal heads were put up in March 2019, but since then, the town has been waiting on UPRR to install its equipment so that the traffic signal can be coordinated with the railroad crossing. The signal heads were taken down in January when the town was informed that UPRR was not close to being ready, as well as to eliminate any possible driver confusion about whether they need to stop or not.

Just a month ago, the town was estimating that UPPR construction would begin in April and be complete by July. Now, however, that timeline has been pushed back. According to a news release from the town of Flower Mound this week, UPRR is now scheduled to begin construction on June 6, and the signal could be in operation by early September.