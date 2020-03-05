Gerault Park playground upgraded with baseball/softball theme

The town of Flower Mound recently completed upgrading the playground at Gerault Park, now with a baseball/softball theme.

Park-goers can enjoy new shaded play equipment with musical panels, multiple slides, a crawl tube and rubber surfacing in a colorful ball-field diamond design, according to a news release from the town.

Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road, joins many other Flower Mound parks that have gotten a themed upgrade recently, such as the dinosaur-themed Thrush Park, the treehouse-themed Stone Creek Park and the locomotive-themed Glenwick Park. For an interactive Flower Mound parks map, go to www.flower-mound.com/parksdirectory.