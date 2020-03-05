Flower Mound seeks residents’ input on grant funding

The town of Flower Mound is seeking resident’s input how the town should spend federal grant funding.

The town has received Community Development Block Grant funding since 2002 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The town is asking residents to take a short survey about the funds should be spent.

Questions cover topics such as minor home repair aid, transportation, and other assistance programs for those with low- to moderate-income levels. Survey feedback is then included in the Town’s five-year CDBG strategic plan, which will span October 1, 2010 – September 30, 2025, and reflect Flower Mound’s unified vision for community development, according to a news release from the town.

The deadline to take the survey is April 1. For more information on CDBG and to view past planning documents, visit www.flower-mound.com/cdbg or contact Grants and Financial Analyst Brittni Barnett at [email protected] or 972-874-6040.