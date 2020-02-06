Dog bakery, CBD shop among Flower Mound’s new businesses

The town of Flower Mound is welcoming about a dozen new businesses to town.

A smoothie shop, event venue, Texas restaurant, dog bakery and CBD shop are among the new businesses that have opened recently or will open soon in the town. According to the town’s website, it has issued 12 Certificates of Occupancy from Nov. 20 to Feb. 3.

The new businesses are listed below:

Stryker (expansion), 571 Silveron Blvd.: A 75,000-square-foot addition for additional offices and a small kitchen/cafe.

4Forty Events, 440 Parker Square Road: A turn-key venue designed to accommodate a variety of events, including weddings, corporate meetings, training seminars and more.

Smoothie King, 3701 Justin Road, Suite 110

CBD Plus USA, 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 110

Enterprise Self Storage/CubeSmart Self Storage, 800 Enterprise Drive: A climate-controlled 94,000-square-foot two-story self-storage facility.

Prodogi Network Solutions, 700 Parker Square Road, Suite 195: Offering graphic design, web design, IT and computer networking solutions for mid-sized businesses in North Texas.

Chatham Worth, 1000 South Garden Ridge Blvd.: Distributing, selling and installing commercial construction products.

1845 Taste Texas (coming soon), 2401 Lakeside Parkway: Local restaurateurs Marty Bryan and Alan Mann plan to open in April a new Texas sit-down restaurant offering a variety of steaks, seafood, smoked meats, sandwiches and more. The menu will include West Texas quail lollipops, shaved short rib sandwiches, coffee-braised brisket tacos, jalapeno bacon mac & cheese and more.

New View Optometry (opening soon), 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 140: Eye exams, contact lens fittings, Myopia management and a wide selection of eyeglasses. Expected to open on Feb. 17.

Six:Ten Studio (coming soon), 2450 Cross Timbers Road, Suite 130: A fitness instruction center offering various instructor-led training classes.

Three Dog Bakery (coming soon), 5810 Long Prairie Road, Suite 600: Original bakery for dogs, offering all-natural dog food, cakes and treats. Expected to open mid-February.

Total Med Solutions (coming soon), 950 Parker Square: Offering cosmetic and hormone therapy services. Expected to open in April.