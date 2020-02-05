Stryker expands Flower Mound regional headquarters

Medical technology company Stryker held a “re-grand opening ceremony” last week at its newly expanded Flower Mound facility.

The company recently added 68,000 square feet to its regional headquarters at 571 Silveron Blvd., and it celebrated the completion of that addition on Friday with a ribbon-cutting event with local officials, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Stryker, a Fortune 500 company, is one of the largest private employers in Flower Mound with more than 450 employees, and it could add around 250 more with the new addition. Stryker first moved its communications division to Flower Mound in 2005 and had to relocate to a larger facility at its current location in 2017. After the move, Stryker consolidated its other locations to the new site, and added more divisions to the site such as orthopaedics and finance, according to the town.