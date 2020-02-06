Argyle Fire District adds new engine

The Argyle Fire District held a traditional Push-In Ceremony last week for its brand new Engine 511.

The new engine was placed into service on Jan. 31 at the main Argyle Fire Station 511, located at 511 Gibbons Road South, along FM 407. The old Engine 511 is now Reserve Engine 519, and will be placed in service when a front line engine needs extended service and/or repair.

The old engine was about 15 years old, which is about as long as fire engines last for AFD, said AFD Chief Mac Hohenberger. The new state-of-the-art engine cost about $750,000, more than double the one it replaced. The new engine has better equipment, a larger 750-gallon tank and is safer than the old one.

Hohenberger said AFD plans to get 15 years out of the new engine.