Full closures of Hwy 121 scheduled this weekend

Both directions of Hwy 121 just south of Flower Mound are scheduled to be closed during parts of the weekend, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

As part of the ongoing DFW Connector project, the following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Sunday:

Full closure of northbound Hwy 121, north of the DFW Airport. Traffic will detour to the northbound Hwy 121 frontage road.

Northbound Hwy 121 off-ramp to FM 2499. Traffic will detour to Bass Pro Drive.

The following closures will take place beginning 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. on Saturday:

Full closure of southbound Hwy 121 and eastbound I-635 at Bass Pro Drive. Traffic will detour to the southbound Hwy 121 frontage road.

Southbound FM 2499 off-ramp to southbound Hwy 121. Traffic will detour to the frontage road.

The closures will allow crews to complete drainage work crossing the main lanes of northbound and southbound Hwy 121. For more information, visit www.dfwconnector.com.