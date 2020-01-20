All-natural dog bakery coming to Flower Mound

The world’s first original bakery for dogs is coming soon to Flower Mound.

Three Dog Bakery, located at 5810 Long Prairie Road, will offer all-natural dog food, celebration cakes and a variety of treats for local pooches, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Treats include oven-baked biscuits and bagels, ice cream wafers, premium and grain-free cookies, rawhides, chews and more. All treats are made with premium, natural ingredients.

The business has locations in Dallas, Plano and the Alliance area, and its Southlake location is moving to this location in Flower Mound.

Three Dog Bakery is expected to open in mid-February. For more information, visit the Three Dog Bakery website.