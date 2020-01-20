Lewisville fire chief dies

Lewisville Fire Chief Tim Tittle has died, according to the Lewisville Firefighters Association.

He was 63.

The association announced on social media Monday morning that Tittle died overnight. Tittle had served in the Lewisville Fire Department for more than 40 years, and had served as fire chief since 2011. In 2013, he was diagnosed with leukemia.

“Chief Tittle was a fighter,” the firefighters association said in its Facebook post. “He aggressively battled cancer and beat it back into remission multiple times. Even during the toughest times, his loyalty and dedication to the department and the City of Lewisville never wavered. He loved being our Fire Chief.”

Many local and area officials and fire departments have begun expressing their sympathies to the Tittle family and the Lewisville Fire Department.

“It is with heartfelt sympathy that we at Denton County extend our condolences to the entire Tittle family and City of Lewisville on the passing of Chief Tim Tittle,” said County Judge Andy Eads in a social media post. “Chief Tittle was a devoted firefighter, family man and I am proud to call him a friend. Rest well, Chief.”