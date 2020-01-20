Local attorney elected Fellow of Texas Bar Foundation

Leigh Hilton, a Denton County-based estate planning attorney, has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation, according to a news release.

Fellows of the Foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election is a mark of distinction and recognition of contributions to the legal profession, according to the news release. This is an honor reserved for the top one-third of 1% of attorneys in Texas. The Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. Founded in 1965 by lawyers determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Foundation has distributed more than $20 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services. For more information, visit www.txbf.org.

Hilton has authored three books: “Who Gets Your Stuff When You Die?”, “You’re Not Alone: Living with Alzheimer’s Disease” and “You’re Not Alone: Living as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver.” Leigh Hilton, PLLC has offices in Denton, Aubrey and Bartonville. For more information, go to www.dentonestateplanninglawyer.com.