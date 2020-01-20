FMPD donates leftover toy donations to children’s hospitals

The Flower Mound Police Department recently donated leftover toy donations to area children’s hospitals and organizations.

With its annual Santa Cops program, the department collects and delivers toy donations to local underprivileged children before Christmas. After the gifts had been delivered, the department still had “quite the surplus of toys,” it said in a post on social media.

So the local police department donated the rest of the toys to Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County, PediPlace (a nonprofit pediatric clinic) in Lewisville, Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children in Dallas and Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

“Your donations continue to bring happiness to the children in our area,” the department said in its social media post.

You can donate to the Santa Cops program throughout the year, not just during the holidays, by bringing unwrapped toy donations to the Flower Mound Police Department, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane. Click here for more information.