Denton Catholic school to host week-long open house

Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Denton will host a week-long open house and offer daily tours next week during Catholic Schools Week.

Visitors are welcome daily to tour from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 28-31 as students and staff join approximately 1.8 million Catholic school students nationwide in celebrating Catholic Schools Week, according to a news release from the school. The national theme of this year’s celebration is, “Catholic Schools: Learn, Serve, Lead, Succeed.”

A Preschool and Kindergarten Preview Day is set for Jan. 29, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. for prospective families with children 3-5. A Catholic Schools Week Pep Rally will be at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 31 to highlight the school’s most recent North Texas Independent League Academic Championship and cheer on the basketball teams, which will play in the NTIL Basketball League Tournament in Sherman on Feb. 1, according to the news release.

The Catholic Schools Week Mass will be celebrated at 8:15 a.m. Jan. 30 at Immaculate Conception Church, located on the school campus, 2301 North Bonnie Brae St. Those attending the service are asked to bring a non-perishable food or toiletry item for local food pantries. Among the many Catholic Schools Week activities planned are Service Day, Vocations Day, Staff Appreciation Day and Student Appreciation Day.

Registration for 2020-2021 for children ages 3 through eighth grade will open to the public beginning Feb. 10, according to the news release. Immaculate Conception Catholic School serves students throughout the Southern Denton County and North Central Texas area. ICCS is a member of the 19-school Catholic Diocese of the Fort Worth system. For more information, contact the school office at 940-381-1155, or go to www.catholicschooldenton.org.