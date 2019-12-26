Medical service provider coming to Parker Square

Total Med Solutions, a medical service provider with locations around North Texas, is expected to open in 2020 in Parker Square in Flower Mound.

Total Med Solutions is getting a construction permit for 950 Parker Square, according to Phyllis Garcia of Bridge Realty of Texas.

“It will be several months before their construction gets finished,” Garcia said.

Total Med Solutions offers several cosmetic and hormone therapy services, including medical weight loss programs, cosmetic injectables, acne treatment, laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy and more. Click here for more information.