Flower Mound offering free Christmas recycling

The Flower Mound Parks and Recreation Division is offering free Christmas tree recycling through Jan. 5.

Residents can drop their trees off between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — starting Thursday — at Gerault Park, 1200 Gerault Road. The recycling program is only available for residents, not for commercial Christmas tree businesses, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

Trees cannot be flocked, and must have all the nails and decorations removed. Lumber and trash will not be allowed, according to the town. Residents who would like mulch should bring their own containers. For more information, call 972-874-PARK.