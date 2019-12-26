Denton police seize 600 pounds of meth in traffic stop

Denton police arrested one man last week after nearly 600 pounds of liquid methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

On the afternoon of Dec. 19, detectives of the Special Investigation Unit of the Denton Police Department saw a black SUV driving on I-35E with a broken brake light, according to a news release from Denton police. Police conducted a traffic stop and saw several suspicious plastic containers inside the vehicle, and the driver appeared to be “more nervous than the typical driver stopped by police.”

A police canine was called, and the dog gave a positive alert to the vehicle. Detectives searched it and found 12 plastic containers containing a liquid substance that was starting to crystalize, according to the police news release. One container tested positive for methamphetamine, and the total amount was 596.3 pounds.

The driver, 29-year-old Adan Murga-Alvarez of Oklahoma City, was arrested on suspicion of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance over 400 grams and was booked into the Denton County Jail, where he is being held on $500,000 bond and an ICE hold.