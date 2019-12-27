Flower Mound recognized as a ‘Fiber-Friendly City’

Flower Mound was recently recognized as a “Fiber-Friendly City” by BroadbandNow, a website dedicated to comparing internet service providers throughout the U.S.

Cities are recognized as fiber-friendly if 90% or more of residents have access to at least one fiber broadband provider (almost 1,700 cities were overall recognized), according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. With 93.37% fiber availability, Flower Mound is the 16th most connected city in Texas, ahead of comporable nearby cities such as Lewisville (43), Southlake (55) and Coppell (58).

