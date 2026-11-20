A small, family-owned pizza joint in southern Denton County has been making a big difference beyond just serving good pies.

Heavenly Crust Pizza in Flower Mound has secured $12,000 in grants and awards after being nationally recognized for its community support, restaurant ownership announced Sunday.

According to a press release, Heavenly Crust Pizza earned a $10,000 grant from Toast/Hello Alice Changemakers, which celebrates restaurants fighting food insecurity.

The pizzeria also won $2,000 from the Hillshire Farm Great Pizza Give Back Award, which recognizes restaurants that go beyond serving food to serve their communities.

Heavenly Crust said it plans to use the grant money to continue its goal: giving back to the community.

“At Heavenly Crust, giving back is not a side dish, it is the reason the business exists,” said the Ronda & Erik Bauer, the owners of Heavenly Crust. “These recognitions highlight programs that turn pizza night into meaningful help.”

Heavenly Crust’s “Family Dinner on Us” program allows the restaurant to partner with local food pantries and churches to offer meal cards to families facing hardship and aims to give them a chance to enjoy dinner together.

With December creeping up, Heavenly Crust’s “Santa Pizza” program will soon be in full swing.

Every night during the last month of the year, Heavenly Crust provides a meal to a nominated family at each restaurant, which is delivered with help from fellow community members.

Heavenly Crust also said it is proud to have hosted many Spirit Night fundraisers for local schools and other community organizations.

According to the business, about 50% of its profits are donated to Christian charities, including The Men of Nehemiah, Food For The Poor and Family Hope International.

“Giving is built into Heavenly Crust’s business model,” said the Bauers. “[Our] approach combines immediate help for North Texas neighbors with ongoing commitments to causes around the World.”

The Bauers were inspired to open Heavenly Crust in North Richland Hills after going on a mission trip and seeing how local businesses in Kentucky helped their community.

In 2024, they expanded into a small space along FM 1171 in Flower Mound, spreading their motto “Pizza That Makes a Difference” into a new neighborhood.

“When Ronda and I started Heavenly Crust Pizza, our dream was about more than making great pizza. We wanted to build a business that could change lives,” said Erik Bauer. “Receiving national recognition from Toast and Hillshire Farm is an incredible honor and a reminder of why we started. We’re grateful to our amazing team, loyal customers, and the communities of North Richland Hills and Flower Mound for helping us turn our mission into reality. Together, we’re proving that even something as simple as pizza can make a difference.”

Heavenly Crust Pizza was featured in The Cross Timbers Gazette‘s Foodie Friday series in July 2025.