By Jay Vandenbree, Resident Director of the Robson Ranch Denton HOA

It is easy to spend nearly all of our time highlighting the vibrant, social lifestyle here at Robson Ranch. Between the sports, clubs and daily events, there is certainly no shortage of fun and games to fill the calendar. However, life teaches us that circumstances can shift in a moment’s notice, and being ready for the unexpected is essential to preserving our peace of mind.

That is where our community’s Robson Residents Amateur Radio Club and Emergency Preparedness Club step in, serving as a vital line of defense and support for our neighborhood.

At a baseline level, the clubs offer practical guidance to help homeowners conduct safety evaluations, assemble the right emergency supplies and develop clear action plans for various crisis scenarios. Yet, their capabilities go far beyond basic checklists, largely thanks to David Hume who is both the president of the Ham Radio Club and director of communications for the Emergency Preparedness Club. A dedicated amateur radio operator for over 52 years, David brings deep expertise in ham radio—a non-commercial communication service that operates entirely independently of internet networks, cellular towers and commercial satellites. When severe weather hits or regional infrastructure fails, amateur radio remains active, providing a dependable lifeline when modern technology goes silent.

Now boasting nearly 300 members, the Radio Club’s impact reaches well past our gates. Members actively participate in SKYWARN, a national program organized by the National Weather Service where trained storm spotters deliver real-time, on-the-ground observations. These crucial field reports assist meteorologists in issuing faster, more accurate alerts for severe thunderstorms, flash floods and tornadoes. In addition, the group partners with the Denton County Community Emergency Response Team and the Denton County Ham Radio/ARES organization to provide emergency communications support across the region.

Within Robson Ranch and neighboring areas like Harvest and Pecan Square, the club actively demystifies preparedness. They mentor beginners, welcome experienced operators back to the craft, and help residents program affordable emergency radios—often costing under $20—to monitor localized weather advisories and safety bulletins. While the technical thrill of transmitting across the globe is part of the appeal, service to neighbors remains the heart of the club’s mission.

As David often shares, the ultimate objective is keeping people safe from the unexpected, so everyone can continue enjoying the Robson lifestyle we all love. Who wouldn’t want that?

In other news…

Robson Ranch resident and former World Senior Golf Championship winner Ray Hibler, 95, celebrated the Oct. 16 reopening of the Wildhorse Golf Club’s South Course by hitting the ceremonial first drive.

The reopening followed more than $4 million in renovations, including new turf, restoring access to all 27 holes.

Until next time… Jay