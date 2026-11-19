An impromptu homecoming party and recurring complaints helped urge Argyle to approve tighter regulations on short term rentals in town.

Argyle Town Council approved more regulations on short term rental properties Monday, along with a zoning ordinance change that restricts where those properties can be located.

The change affects only rental properties that are rented out for less than 30 consecutive days, often seen listed on sites like Airbnb or VRBO.

According to town documents, all short term rental properties within Argyle must register with the town, and that registration will last for one year before having to be re-registered.

The registered properties must offer a “Responsible Party,” who will be available 24 hours per day to receive communication if something happens at the property.

In addition, the town also added an occupancy limit for short term rentals. The properties may only host two people per bedroom overnight, and each occupant is allowed one guest during the day.

The town made sure to emphasize that parking at short term rentals must not obstruct fire lanes, sidewalks, public rights-of-way or required access for emergency vehicles.

Short term rentals in Argyle may also not be used to host special events, such as weddings, parties or any other large gatherings.

According to Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson, a large, “impromptu homecoming party” took place at a short term rental property on Nov. 7 into the morning of Nov. 8 that brought hundreds of people into one Argyle home.

“I’m very happy we’re considering this right now,” said Jackson. “We had an impromptu homecoming party this month that required my officers, three officers from the county, an officer from Double Oak and an officer from Bartonville because we had several hundred people at a home.”

According to Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt, there have also been multiple complaints about another short term rental property in town, but specifics weren’t released.

If a violation like a large party or gathering happens at a short term rental in Argyle under the new ordinance, the rental could have its registration revoked and not be allowed to continue operations.

“The occupancy restrictions, the no special events restrictions, those are all very important,” said Jackson. “Short term rentals can be profitable, and the threat of revocation of your ability to rent it out to the people doing it right… gives [police] the opportunity to enforce rules and prevent things like that from happening.”

According to the town, there will be notices and a hearing process if a violation occurs.

The second part of Argyle Town Council’s action involving short term rental properties Monday includes where the properties are allowed to operate.

According to town documents, future short term rentals or tourist homes will be specifically listed as their own use and will only be allowed in non-residential zoning districts.

Currently-operating rentals will still be allowed in residential zoning districts unless they lose their registration due to a violation.

“We took bits and pieces from other ordinances that we thought would apply here,” said Harrison Wicks, Argyle’s community development director. “That means we have a lot more enforcement mechanisms in this new ordinance that we will be able to use across all of our registered short term rentals – ones that are existing now and future ones that would be in non-residential districts.”

The changes only affect a small portion of Argyle, as Wicks said there are only five short term rental properties registered within the town.

However, the town said the changes were important to being able to protect its residents from situations like what happened at a rental property in Little Elm in July.

According to the town, notices have already been sent out about the meetings and more communication will be sent out notifying registered short term rentals about the new regulations.

“Unfortunately, some of these things develop when there are problems, and there have been problems at some of these locations, which have prompted more definition and a stretch in guidelines,” said Schmidt. “It’s unfortunate sometimes that a few spoil it for everybody else, but it is what it is.”

The proposed regulations and zoning ordinance change were revealed by Argyle’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which reviewed the plans at its Nov. 4 meeting.

Schmidt went on to say the changes regarding short term rentals are a step in the right direction, and hopes some of the ongoing issues will be resolved through enforcement.