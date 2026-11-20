Southern Denton County drivers will have to slow their roll while driving through Argyle via FM 407 and Hwy 377.

At the request of the Texas Department of Transportation, Argyle reduced the speed limits along FM 407 and Hwy 377 Monday, which will last until the end of scheduled construction on the roads.

According to town documents, the speed limit along Hwy 377 will drop to 45 miles per hour through Argyle’s town limits, which stretch from south of High Plains Trail up to just north of Crawford Road/Country Club Road.

The limit along a short portion of FM 407, from Stonecrest Road to Blue Horizon Way, will drop to 35 miles per hour.

According to the town, this is being done for the safety of the workers who will be present and the driving public.

The change comes as TxDOT prepares to start working on expanding a 6-mile stretch of Hwy 377 from just south of FM 1171 up to north of Crawford Road/Country Club Road.

At full build-out, Hwy 377 is expected to widen from two lanes to four and an overpass is expected to be built at the intersection with FM 1171.

The project will likely pave the way for the new Furst Ranch development to continue its rise.

According to town documents, the speed limits will remain reduced until the project’s expected completion date of Monday, Dec. 31, 2029.

A nearby section of Hwy 377 will eventually be expanded south of FM 1171. The $80 million project to widen the roadway from two to four lanes from FM 1171 south to Hwy 114 in Roanoke is in the planning stages.