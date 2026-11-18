Northlake welcomed a pair of national chains to town this week.

A CVS Pharmacy at the corner of FM 407 and renamed Gibbs Road, along with a 7-Eleven along Robson Ranch Road, both celebrated grand openings in Northlake this week.

The CVS opened Saturday, and has a drive-thru pharmacy and private vaccination area, improved in-store delivery pickup area and an updated store layout.

Work on the project was anticipated to be finished in May, but delays pushed it back closer to the end of the year.

“This new CVS Pharmacy was created with our customers in mind,” said Christopher Mallich, the store manager of the CVS Pharmacy. “We’re excited to offer Northlake shoppers a welcoming environment, a broad assortment of products and a convenient experience that helps them find what they need quickly and easily.”

According to CVS, the pharmacy will offer over-the-counter medications, beauty items and CVS-branded Well Market consumables, which the brand claims deliver innovative health solutions.

“Pharmacists are often among the most accessible health care professionals in a community, and we’re honored to play that role for our patients,” said Traci Carey, Pharmacy Manager, CVS Pharmacy. “Our team is ready to provide expert guidance, medication support and preventive services that help people stay healthy and confidently manage their care.”

The CVS will be open Sunday thru Saturday from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the pharmacy is open Monday thru Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

A new 7-Eleven also opened its doors, located at 1655 Robson Ranch Road.

It adds to a solid footprint of 7-Eleven stores and gas stations already in Northlake.

The new location has a convenience store and multiple gas pumps along Robson Ranch Road, which was recently expanded further toward I-35W.