Around Argyle – November 2026

If you’ve spent time sitting in traffic on Crawford Road beneath I-35W, I have a little bit of good news for you.

TxDOT has agreed to immediately improve this troublesome intersection rather than waiting for a much larger regional highway project to get underway.

With Robson Ranch Road being widened to four lanes on the Denton side, near Denton’s H-E-B development, the existing two-lane passage beneath I-35W creates a significant bottleneck. The improvements will include additional turning capacity and traffic signals on both sides of the freeway, replacing the current stop sign configuration.

Speaking of roads, work is also getting underway on Hwy 377. We know road construction can be frustrating, but these improvements are important as traffic continues to increase throughout our area. We will continue working with TxDOT and sharing updates as projects progress.

We continue to make progress on the Argyle Nature Trail, an investment in the outdoor amenities and natural beauty that make our community special. Next time you stop by one of our restaurants near 377 and 407, go take a look at the progress being made on the nature trail near the parking lot.

We’ve also been assembling a new resident-driven committee to give design input for our future Main Street. Main Street is a new road created by renaming Cook Street at Hwy 377, turning Cook south through the ongoing construction at the Argyle Marketplace project and following a new route to the intersection of Myrtle and FM 407. The resident group will help shape the future look and feel of the Heart of Argyle, an area where we envision inviting, walkable spaces and interesting independent businesses that complement our town’s character.

If you have an interest in helping shape the future of Main Street, we’d love to hear from you.

Both Main Street and the Nature Trail will be brick paved with high quality natural clay-fired bricks, giving the Town Center zone a cohesive, quaint and hometown appearance. Based on Council approvals at the October meeting, brick orders are placed and crews are ready to install. The Nature Trail will be a vibrant red brick called Cherokee and the travel lanes of Main Street will be a muted red brick called Crimson. To avoid painting the bricks and adding to the first-class aesthetics, a combination of gray and black bricks will be used for lane markings, marking parking stalls and delineating crosswalks.

Bricks on the Argyle Marketplace portion of the road will be installed first, starting in November. More bricks will follow for the area of Main Street extending north to The Door Church and Cook Street, and additional brick pavers for the Argyle Nature Trail are coming in late January.

Upcoming Events

Nov. 10: The Argyle Lions Club will host its Veterans Thanksgiving Dinner at Town Hall from 6:30–8 p.m. This annual gathering is an opportunity to honor the men and women who have served our country. We are grateful for their service and sacrifice. Information and reservations: (817) 312-2382. Open to U.S. military veterans (or immediate family of deceased) and a guest.

Nov. 21: The Argyle Farmers Market has moved to the third Saturday (only for November). It will be set up in the parking lot of Argyle Community Church on Hwy 377 (the former Baptist Church, just south of the post office). The hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. argylefarmersmarket.com

Nov. 21: The Argyle Trading Post 1881 and the Lions Club Cookie Crawl. A great opportunity to shop for holiday gifts, support local businesses and enjoy some hometown fun. This is happening right next door to the Argyle Farmers Market at 306 Hwy 377 (Settlers Center)! Watch for the signs on Hwy 377. Hours are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. argylebiz.com/events.

As we approach Thanksgiving, I’m reminded of how much we have to be grateful for here in Argyle. This is a special place to call home.

As always, thank you for allowing me to be your voice at Town Hall.