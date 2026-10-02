Lewisville ISD cuts ribbon on Vernell Gregg Early Childhood Center

A new chapter has officially opened for the old Mill Street Elementary School in Lewisville after having to move students and repurpose the campus.

When Lewisville ISD had to move students from Mill Street Elementary, it was a time of uncertainty, but the district was able to turn that into a celebration Thursday as the ribbon was cut on the Vernell Gregg Early Childhood Center.

It signified a fresh start for the campus located on Mill Street in Lewisville.

After having to reassign students an repurpose the campus due to poor accountability ratings from the Texas Education Agency, Lewisville ISD transformed the school into a Pre-K center and renamed it in honor of the district’s first African American board member.

In attendance at the ribbon cutting for the newly-transformed campus were Gregg, students from the future Class of 2040, the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees and LISD Superintendent Dr. Lori Rapp, among other district leaders and community members.

“LISD celebrated the ribbon cutting for the Vernell Gregg Early Childhood Center today,” said the district in a post to social media. “It was an unforgettable morning for our community… and it’s a great day to be a firefly.”

To further honor Gregg, Concerned Citizens and African American Parents (CCAAP) will host a celebration Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Macedonia Ministries, 702 Mill St., Lewisville.

The event aims to offer congratulations to Gregg and encourage the community to sign up to volunteer in LISD. Donations will also be accepted with multipack student and teacher snacks or classroom supplies like Kleenex, wipes or paint smocks on the list of requested items.

The community flooded in to support the idea of naming the new campus in honor of Gregg, with County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, former Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, Denton County Democratic Party Chair Delia Parker-Mims, Lewisville City Council members Ronni Cade and Lonnie Tipton and activist Jacqueline L. Shaw, along with many others, speaking in support at the board meeting when the decision was made.

Gregg taught for 39 years, and spent 25 of them with Lewisville ISD.

During her time with the district, she started the innovative Annual MLK Day Art Contests at Degan Elementary, which is now in its 33rd year. She also helped develop LISD’s Advanced Via Individual Determination program, also known as AVID, which is now available at many campuses throughout the district.

Gregg also helped establish LISD’s first elementary student council at Degan Elementary, LISD’s first accelerated reader program, a multicultural club, a remedial reading program and a career day at DeLay Middle School… and she had a hand in the district’s arts programs and the Lewisville Lake Symphony.

Despite a long list of accomplishments and accolades, Gregg is still active in the district.

“I hear a lot of people talk about Mrs. Gregg in past tense, but she is still very active,” said board member Paige Dixon in a previous board meeting. “She is still here and she still gives her mentorship, love and advice. Some people do things to be noticed – that’s not Mrs. Gregg. She genuinely cares about students and their success.”

In 2025, a calming room was named after Gregg at Degan Elementary, but calls for an elementary school with her name on it have been wanted as early as 2020.

Now, Gregg will have her name on the front of an entire campus dedicated to fostering a solid education for Lewisville ISD’s youngest learners.