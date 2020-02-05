Letter: Name new elementary school after Vernell Gregg

It is not often that a person gets the opportunity to recognize that they are working with someone who is a history-maker. Kathy Duke and I were granted that opportunity when we served as a Lewisville School Board Trustees with Mrs. Vernell Gregg. This letter is to highlight Mrs. Gregg’s dedication to the LISD community since her moving here in 1981. We believe that because of her commitment to LISD in the past 39 years, she is worthy of having the next new elementary school in the district named in honor of her.

Mrs. Gregg and her family moved to Flower Mound in 1981; she immediately started working in LISD as a teacher. During her tenure, many of her notable contributions to the district included starting the Remedial Reading Program in her classroom to help those students with reading difficulties, and starting the “Commemorate MLK Day” contest that would grow to a Districtwide contest celebrating its 27th anniversary this year. She would retire from teaching in 1997, only to continue to volunteer in the district.

Her volunteer efforts over the years will include many groups, including serving as a Lewisville Independent School District Trustee. The timeframe of her service, 2006-2012, as a Trustee included many history making firsts: first African American elected to the Board and the First Female African American Board President. She was instrumental in getting the AVID program in the district, which is now on 17 campuses, and the implementation of the first Strategic Planning Program for the entire district.

We believe that Mrs. Gregg exemplifies a true community icon. It is easy after serving in a high-pressured volunteer position such as a school board trustee to sit back and retire from any community volunteer opportunities. She has not done that – she continues to be in charge of the “Commemorate MLK Day” program, mentoring with Communities in Schools of North Texas, working with the Lewisville Area Retired School Personnel Association, serving as Chairperson for the Lewisville Lake Symphony, and other numerous LISD Committees including LISD Bond Committee and LISD’s New Diversity Council.

Her awarded honors over a lifetime of volunteerism are too many to note for this letter. They cover a number of different cultural, educational, and professional awards—from local to national. Visionary awards she has received include LISD’s Champions for Children Award in 2014, The President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Obama in 2016, and numerous scholarships named in honor of her.

As previous LISD School Board Trustees, we are aware that current District Policy for the naming of a facility requires the person to be deceased in order to be considered for this honor and that there may be other people on the list. However, there are situations that the sitting Board of Trustees may override a policy. We hope that you will take this into consideration and have the new elementary school being built on Josey Lane be named the “Mrs. Vernell Gregg Elementary School”.

Thank you for this consideration,

Carol Kyer and Kathy Duke

Former LISD Members Board of Trustees