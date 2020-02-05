Northlake to construct new water tower

The water tower will be located about a third-of-a-mile north of the Harvest subdivision between Cleveland-Gibbs Road and Flanagan Farm Drive.

The new water tower will allow the town to provide residents with improved levels of water service with fewer outages, according to a news release from the town. The tower initiates the second phase of an eventual two-source system outlined by the town’s master plan to accommodate growth within the town’s service area, which includes Northlake town limits and ETJ areas.

Increased levels of water storage will also allow the town’s fire service, provided by the Denton County Emergency Services District, to better serve and protect Northlake residents. The new tower provides emergency storage for fire protection and power outages, allowing Denton County ESD to maintain consistent water pressure independent of supplier disruptions in emergency situations, according to the town.

Landmark Structures, the contractor selected by the town to construct the tower, plans to complete construction in summer 2021m, weather permitting. There will be occasional construction traffic accessing the site from Old Justin Road, but no road closures or detours are anticipated, according to the town.