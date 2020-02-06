Argyle PD takes the ‘Polar Plunge’

Many members of the Argyle Police Department took the “Polar Plunge” on Wednesday to raise money for charity.

Chief Emmitt Jackson said the idea evolved from a Super Bowl bet into a challenge to raise money for the Children’s Advocacy Center for Denton County. Jackson promised a $20 donation for every APD member who jumped into a pool during cold weather, and then 407 BBQ pledged to donate $500 if at least 10 APD members made the plunge.

A dozen people — all fully clothed, many of them in their Argyle police uniforms — took the “Polar Plunge” at the Country Lakes pool on Wednesday afternoon, when the temperature was hovering right around the freezing mark. A light snow shower followed almost immediately after all of the participants scrambled out of the cold water. An Argyle Fire District paramedic was on scene in case anybody needed help getting out or started showing signs of hypothermia.

APD Cpl. Steve Wallace also took the plunge at home and recorded it. More than $800 will be donated to the CACDC, and APD challenged the Lake Dallas Police Department to take the plunge next.