Mitchell: Do something for others this October

October is a special month for spreading kindness in the world.

With National Do Something Nice Day on Oct. 5 followed by Make a Difference Day on Oct. 24, both remind us of the importance in doing something to benefit others.

When we are friendly, considerate and caring about others, it makes a difference.

Acts of kindness not only benefit other people, but they also help you. Studies show that kindness can reduce stress, improve your mood and even lower blood pressure.

Whether it is a gentle word, a thoughtful action, or giving freely of your resources to others such as time, money or possessions, every kindness matters.

Ideas for showing kindness include: Buying a coffee or meal for the person behind you in a drive-through window; Giving a sincere compliment to a coworker or even a stranger; Hold the door open for the person behind you and smile; Giving your place in line at the grocery store for the person with only a couple of items; Tipping someone who serves you an extra few dollars; Lending an ear to someone who needs to talk; Sending a bouquet of flowers to someone “just because.”

The list can be endless – if it comes from your heart with utmost sincerity.

For Make a Difference Day, participating in a local volunteer effort can go a long way to supporting your neighborhood or community.

The goal of this national volunteering and community service day is to unite neighbors in helping other neighbors to solve local issues through acts of kindness and service.

From volunteering at a local nonprofit organization such as CCA, a local nursing home, cleaning public spaces, or collecting canned goods and warm coats, each effort brings people together through a collective mission to help others.

In Lewisville, a Make a Difference Day event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 6:30 a.m. to noon at the Bill Weaver Arena, 101 Parkway Drive. Teams will be gathered for projects ranging from raking, mowing, and trimming hedges to doing exterior home improvements. Others will help with park cleanups. A free breakfast from Chick-fil-A and a t-shirt will be given to volunteers. The sign-up deadline is Oct. 3 at volunteer.cityoflewisville.com.

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