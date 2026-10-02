Trump visits Peterbilt plant in historic Denton County stop

A sitting U.S. president made what local officials called a historic first official visit to Denton County on Thursday, as President Donald Trump toured the Peterbilt Motors manufacturing plant in Denton and highlighted his administration’s trade and economic policies.

Trump visited the plant alongside U.S. Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, whose 26th Congressional District includes Denton. During the visit, Trump toured the facility, met with employees and delivered remarks focused on domestic manufacturing, tariffs and job creation.

Peterbilt has said tariffs imposed last year have helped the company increase American truck production and add more than 1,000 jobs at its Denton facility. The White House has pointed to that growth as an example of the impact of the administration’s trade policies.

“President Trump’s trade policies are revitalizing American manufacturing,” Gill said ahead of the visit. “In North Texas, we have seen the effects firsthand. His policies have given domestic businesses like Peterbilt Motors a competitive edge, enabling them to save costs and stay on the cutting edge of their industry through their American-made craftsmanship.”

Gill said he was proud to have the Peterbilt plant in his district, citing its jobs and economic impact on the region.

“Peterbilt is honored to welcome President Trump at our Denton, Texas, factory this week,” a company spokesperson said before the visit. “We truly appreciate the president making time to visit Peterbilt and we look forward to highlighting our best-in-class trucks, made in America for America manufacturing strategy, and our outstanding employees.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads described Trump’s Oct. 1 appearance as the first official visit to the county by a sitting U.S. president.

“A historic day for Denton County!” Eads said. “Today, we welcomed President Donald J. Trump to Peterbilt Motors Company in Denton — marking the first official visit to our county by a sitting U.S. president.”

Eads said the visit gave Denton County an opportunity to showcase the Peterbilt workforce and the region’s manufacturing sector.

“It was a proud day to showcase Denton County, celebrate American manufacturing, and highlight the strength of our North Texas economy,” Eads said.

Trump’s Denton appearance also came as he began a series of campaign stops ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections. During his remarks at Peterbilt, Trump reiterated his support for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Ken Paxton before traveling to Durant, Oklahoma, for a campaign rally later Thursday.