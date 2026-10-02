HomeThe Cross Timbers Gazette Latest Issues The Cross Timbers Gazette Latest Issues The Cross Timbers Gazette October 2026 By Max Miller October 2, 2026 0 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinWhatsAppReddItEmailPrint <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span></span> View the Cross Timbers Gazette full-screen. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinWhatsAppReddItEmailPrint Previous articleDenton ISD lowers tax rate in adopted 2026-2027 budget Max MillerMax Miller is the publisher of The Cross Timbers Gazette. Related Articles Southern Denton County Business The Elephant Lounge now open in Flower Mound Southern Denton County Local News Plans for brighter lights at Valley Creek sport complex dimmed by Flower Mound P&Z Southern Denton County Local News President Trump to appear at Denton manufacturing facility Popular This Week Southern Denton County Business The Elephant Lounge now open in Flower Mound Southern Denton County Local News Plans for brighter lights at Valley Creek sport complex dimmed by Flower Mound P&Z Southern Denton County Local News President Trump to appear at Denton manufacturing facility Southern Denton County Local News ICE arrests 121, including alleged gang members, during summer operations at Lewisville Lake Southern Denton County Sports Lewisville High School quarterback ruled ineligible ahead of Battle of the Axe