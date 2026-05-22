Double Oak welcomes three new members to Town Council

Double Oak is entering a new era of leadership as three out of six council members were voted out of office at the May 2 local election.

The three newly-elected council members, Dan McCormick, Chris Bump and Linda Blesch, were officially sworn in by Town Secretary Daisy Torres at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

“Taking the oath of office is an important milestone, but governing is much more than being elected,” said Mayor Patrick Johnson. “Successful local government requires preparation, collaboration, respect for differing viewpoints and a commitment to serving the entire community. The best decisions are made when elected officials listen, learn, ask questions and work together toward common goals.”

In a statement to the Cross Timbers Gazette, Blesch thanked voters for their turnout and support.

“This was an outstanding turnout and a strong reflection of how much this community cares about our town’s future,” she said. “I am truly grateful for the support, encouragement and conversations shared throughout this election. A New Way Forward begins with all of us working together for the good of our community.’

Johnson and the town also expressed its appreciation to the outgoing council members Khourschid “Dr. K” Favero, Mark Dietrich and Geri Smith, the three candidates Johnson had advocated to be reelected during campaign season.

“Their contributions helped guide the Town through important initiatives and decisions,” said the town in a press release. “Their commitment to public service has left a lasting impact on the community.”

A change in leadership comes amid big decisions facing the town. After residents dealt with a proposed helistop at the end of 2025 into 2026, the town is now faced with what is most likely its last large-scale commercial development.

It will be located at the corner of FM 407 and Simmons Road and is expected to be anchored by a major grocer.

Residents showed up in droves at Town Hall to oppose the helistop, and they have done the same on the topic of the commercial development. The two issues likely played a big role in the election.

“My short-term goals are to immediately restore trust, strengthen communication and transparency and address the pressing infrastructure and drainage concerns facing our town,” said Blesch. “My long-term goals are to preserve the character of Double Oak, continue rebuilding trust within our community, maintain responsible spending, keep property taxes as low as possible and ensure thoughtful, thorough budgeting that keeps Double Oak residents at the center of every decision.”

The newly elected members will serve two-year terms.

“The Town of Double Oak extends its appreciation to all residents who participated in the election process and to those who choose to serve their community through public office,” said the town. “Local government plays a vital role in preserving the values, character and quality of life that make Double Oak a special place to live, and the Town looks forward to the contributions of its newest Council Members in the years ahead.”