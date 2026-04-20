Johnson: Elect Dieterich, Smith and Favero to keep Double Oak moving forward

As Election Day approaches, the choice for Double Oak voters comes down to one simple question; do we stay on a steady path, or take a risk at a time when major decisions are in front of us?

I’m supporting the re-election of Mark Dieterich, Geri Smith, and Dr. K. Favero because they’ve been doing the work. They understand our ordinances, respect the process, and have helped keep Double Oak financially stable while protecting the character of our town.

Favero, Smith, and Dieterich are the sitting councilmembers. They’ve managed real budgets, supported our police and fire departments, kept taxes low, and helped guide the town through actual decisions, not campaign promises.

The biggest difference in this race comes down to economic development.

Former Mayor Mike Donnelly has endorsed candidates who are clearly opposed to the type of thoughtful development being considered at FM 407 and Simmons.

But when he was mayor, the town moved forward with the eastern commercial development, something that today generates meaningful sales tax revenue and helps reduce some of the burden on homeowners.

Now, by supporting candidates who oppose similar opportunities, the message is essentially to stop that kind of progress altogether.

The reality is you can’t fund a town by saying no to everything.

If we want to maintain roads, drainage, and services and keep property taxes low we have to at least consider smart, well-planned opportunities. That doesn’t mean overdevelopment. It means being thoughtful and in control of the process.

The current council understands that balance. They’re not rushing anything they’re doing it the right way.

This isn’t the time for guesswork or inexperience. It’s the time for steady leadership that understands both the opportunity and the responsibility in front of us.

Mark Dieterich, Geri Smith, and Dr. K. Favero are the right choice to keep Double Oak moving forward.

Mayor Patrick Johnson

Double Oak, TX