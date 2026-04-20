Flower Mound resident’s photo highlights work of Texas Master Naturalist program

A photo of a beautiful butterfly taken by Flower Mound resident Win Goddard was on display at the Flower Mound Public Library, showing the beauty of natural species in the area.

However, the photo wasn’t just a competition entry, it provided an image that helps explain what local naturalists are trying to preserve.

Goddard’s photo of a Pipevine Swallowtail was taken at Flower Mound’s Green Acres Farm Memorial Park, where all of the photos were taken for the library’s exhibition in February.

It’s one of many natural species local naturalists hope to educate the community about and preserve.

According to the Elm Fork Chapter of the Texas Master Naturalist program, which serves Denton County, the exhibit drew in more than 1,000 visitors that voted for their favorite photos.

The program will host its next training program in August, but anyone interested in joining must register by Friday, April 24.

“The mission of the Texas Master Naturalist program is to develop a corps of well-informed volunteers to provide education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities for the State of Texas,” said the organization in a press release. “Whether you’re a seasoned naturalist or just starting your journey, this is your opportunity to explore, educate and make a lasting impact on our environment..”

Right now, the Elm Fork Chapter is focused on planting more native plants in the area as part of its H-E-B Pollinators for Texas 2025 “Green Acres is the place to BEE” project, which helps attract more pollinators.

Eventually, this will lead to more native insects and native birds, according to Project Manager Becky Bertoni.

The Elm Fork Chapter was formed in 1999 and has since grown to 230 members.

In addition to Denton County, it also serves parts of Wise and Cooke counties.

For more information about the chapter, check out its website. To learn more about applying for the Initial Training class, visit https://txmn.org/elmfork/join-our-chapter/training/.